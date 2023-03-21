Veterans, Service Members & Families Resource Fair scheduled

The St. Clair County Extension office is proud to announce that the Veterans Outreach Program will host a 2023 Veterans, Service Members & Families Resource Fair.
The event is Wednesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pell City Civic Center.
The Fair is FREE and open to all veterans, service members and families.
The primary focus for our Resource Fair is to provide the veterans of St. Clair County an opportunity to receive the proper screening and file a claim specifically for the PACT Act.
If you are uncertain if you are eligible then this is a tremendous opportunity to have all your questions answered without the need to travel to the Birmingham Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.
The PACT Act was signed into law August of 2022, expanding health care benefits and becoming the largest benefit expansion in the history of the Department of VA.
The expansion included eleven respiratory related conditions and several forms of cancer. Additionally, survivors of veterans who died due to these conditions may be eligible for benefits. Specific information pertaining to the PACT Act can be found at: https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/
There are currently more than 30 vendors registered to attend, including health care, well-being, suicide prevention, and employment resources.
The gratitude for our St. Clair County veterans and the devoted commitment of our communities, we are able to be an active organization providing for our veterans, as intended by our County Commission Office, ensuring that our veterans are met where they are and to provide opportunities to educate them about the resources available to them.
The St. Clair County Extension office is looking forward to this event and serving those who serve or served and their families.
If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact our Veterans Outreach Administrator, Terry Fellows, at 205-338-9416 or taf0035@auburn.edu.