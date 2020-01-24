Verrel Wise honored by St. Clair commission for work with Ashville High athletics

ASHVILLE – Verrel Wise was recognized at last week’s St. Clair County Commission meeting for the volunteer work he has done with Ashville Bulldogs athletics, especially with high school football.
“His passion and service has won the respect and affection of so many,” states the resolution that was presented to Wise.
Wise has worked as a volunteer statistician for years for the Ashville High School football program, keeping up with the stats on each game.
“He has been a supportive part of many of the young men’s lives who have played over the years, acting as a coach, friend and even surrogate father and grandfather to several,” the resolution states. “Any Friday night home game, men across a wide range of ages make their way to the sidelines to hug ‘Mr. Verrel,’ or ‘Pa,’ as he is known to them.”
Wise was inducted into the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and is a charter member of the Ashville High School Quarterback Club.
Wise, who was born in Shoal Creek Valley, has lived most of his life in the small, rural community on the outskirts of Ashville, and he has been associated with Ashville High sports most of his life.
As a youth, Wise lettered in all Ashville High sports -- football, baseball and basketball.
“However, football is his passion, and he has only missed two games, playing for, watching or keeping stats for the Bulldogs since 1954,” the resolution states.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the commission:
Approved amending the budget in the amount of $2,687 to add a glass partition wall in the Ashville Revenue Office;
Approved emergency sick leave for Probate Office employee Rebecca Watson;
Approved posting the current maintenance labor position as a contract position;
Approved purchasing security cameras for the technology building and adjacent parking lot for $3,075 from Shoal Creek Communications;
Approved to surplus 2011 and 2012 transportation buses so they can be sold online at govdeals.com;
Approved paying invoices from NAPA Auto Parks and C&C Tree Service without purchase orders;
Approved accepting a Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham grant in the amount of $10,000, if awarded;
Approved appointing Tammi Spire to the St. Clair County Economic Development County, effective Feb. 3;
Approved purchasing two trucks from the state bid list and to declare two Sheriff’s Office trucks as surplus;
Declared as surplus for the purpose of selling it a mobile home the county bought when securing property for the new alternate Hazelwood Drive Road to the hospital; and
Approved posting a mechanic position in the Road Department.