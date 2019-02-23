PELL CITY -- A five-vehicle pileup brought traffic to a standstill Friday night on U.S. 231, seriously injuring two people.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said the accident happened around 5:55 p.m., only minutes before the Dancing with Our Stars fundraiser event was supposed to begin.
He said five people were injured in the pileup. Two were transported to UAB Hospital, and three were taken to the local hospital, St. Vincent’s St. Clair.
The chief said the accident happened in front of Celebrations, where Dancing with Our Stars was being held.
He said the accident completely shut down U.S. 231 for more than an hour.
He said three ambulances, Fire Department emergency vehicles and four police vehicles responded to the wreck.
No other information was available about the accident.