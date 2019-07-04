A two-vehicle crash at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, has claimed two lives, according to a press release from Alabama State Troopers.
Jason Swope, 24, of Springville, was killed when the 2005 BMW 323 he was driving crossed the centerline and was struck by a 2015 GMC Acadia. Swope was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brett Bennett, 51, of Oneonta, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Bennett was the passenger in the BMW.
The driver of the GMC and three occupants were transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. A fourth occupant in the GMC was airlifted to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231, 1 mile south of Oneonta. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.