Veggie Bucks Program sponsors needed

On behalf of the St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market managers, we are seeking community funding for our very successful Veggie Bucks program that was introduced at last year’s farmers market.
This program provides $3 vouchers to children ages 5-12 to use for the purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.
Children will receive a voucher each week they attend the market by registering at the St. Clair County Extension office booth. They can then shop for produce from participating vendors and pay with the voucher.
If there are funds still available as the end of the market season nears, we will offer double bucks to use the remaining funds.
The primary goal of the Veggie Bucks program is to encourage children and their families to eat more fruits and vegetables.
Children will also gain a better understanding of how the food they eat gets to their plate while interacting with the farmers who grew the produce.
Please consider partnering with us this year to sponsor our Veggie Bucks Program. Names of sponsors will be included in media coverage, on flyers promoting the program, and on signage displayed at the market. Donations received will fund the vouchers and pay for printing costs.
We want St. Clair County to be a healthy county and hope ideas like this will be a step in that direction. If you would like to partner with us by contributing to the Veggie Bucks program, please make your check payable to the St. Clair County Farmer’s Market.
Please contact Cindy Harper, SNAP-Ed Educator or Lee Ann Clark, County Extension Coordinator, by calling the St. Clair County Extension office at (205) 338-9416 if you have questions.