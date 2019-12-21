Urainah Glidewell selected new executive director of Pell City Chamber

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced that Urainah Glidewell will assume the role of the organization’s executive director, according to a press release.
Her first day on the job was Monday, Dec. 16.
Glidewell has served on the Chamber Executive Board for the past two years and was most recently the content manager for the St. Clair News-Aegis.
Glidewell also serves on the boards of several nonprofit groups in the Pell City community, including the Pell City Library, Friends of the Animal Control Center and Writers Anonymous. She is president of The Heart of Pell City and a 2018 graduate of Leadership St. Clair.
“I enjoy being a part of the Pell City community and seeing what we can accomplish together,” Glidewell said. “In my new role as the Pell City Chamber executive director, my goal is to help support the individuals and businesses that make our community such a great place to live and work.”
Glidewell was appointed unanimously to the position via a vote by the board of directors.
“We are delighted and pleased to welcome Urainah as executive director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce team,” Vice President-Elect Denise Olivastri said. “We greatly look forward to the tremendous support that Urainah will provide in her new role to our Chamber members, in addition to the ideas she has planned for an exciting year ahead.”
The Pell City Chamber will also install new board members at its upcoming annual stakeholders meeting in January.