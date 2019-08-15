ASHVILLE – At the last St. Clair County Board of Education meeting, the BOE approved a Public Works project at the Julius V. Cook Sr. Softball Field in Ashville.
This past Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the softball field, named in memory of the former coach there.
St. Clair Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said there were some concerns that the backstop could potentially fall due to how long it had been up and is now rusting.
Ashville softball coach Kristen Seals said it is important for the AHS softball program and the Ashville community to see that they take pride in their facilities.
“This upgrade is going to greatly contribute to the safety of our players and fans,” Seals said. “Come next February, come check out how awesome it looks and cheer on the Lady Bulldogs.”
Seals said she wants to thank Superintendent Mike Howard, the Board of Education members, Ashville High School administration, Ashville Sports Foundation, donors, parents and the community for making this dream a reality.
AHS Principal Janet Johnson said it is important to get these repairs made.
“Safety is our number one concern for our student-athletes and spectators who come and support our girls,” Johnson said. “We have drainage problems along with the safety concerns. The fencing and poles for the backstop was rusting and in danger of falling down. Getting all of this repaired is huge for us.”
Johnson said this is also going to show how hard work and lots of dedication from the sports foundation and community members pays off.
“Over half of the money needed ($17,700) for this project was raised by the foundation and community members,” Johnson said. “It’s extremely important to show our community and our students that we can work hard together to make things much better for our athletes.”
Johnson said Welch Construction Company is doing the work and they are working with a netting company as well.
