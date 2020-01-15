UPDATED: St. Clair school board member charged with public intoxication

ODENVILLE — A member of the St. Clair County Board of Education was arrested Tuesday night and charged with public intoxication.
“It was a terrible mistake,” Mike Hobbs said.
Hobbs is the Springville representative to the board and also serves as dean of enrollment services at Jefferson State Community College.
“It's the first time this has ever happened,” he explained by phone Wednesday morning. Odenville police Chief Adam Purdue said his department arrested Hobbs around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The department received a call about a suspicious car in a subdivision. They found Hobbs on the scene.
He was booked into the St. Clair County Jail at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to records from the jail. He was released Wednesday morning at 8:50 a.m. on a bond of $500.
“I don’t know what to say,” Hobbs said. “I’m sorry.”
When asked for comment, St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said, “I’m not familiar with all the details, so I cannot comment at this time.”
Public intoxication is considered a violation under Alabama law according to St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Harmon said that if found guilty on a public intoxication charge, one could face up to 30 days in jail or have to pay a fine of no more than $200.
Harmon also stated the case would be prosecuted by the city of Odenville.