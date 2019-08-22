EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to include the proper acronym for the Alabama Department of Revenue's GEDI (Government & Economic Development Institute) program.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Recently, St. Clair County mapper April Bagwell received her certificate as an Alabama Certified Mapper from the Alabama Association of Assessing Officials at the organization’s summer conference in Orange Beach.
Bagwell completed her certification requirements in March by passing the final certification exam given by Auburn University’s Center for Governmental Services for the Alabama Department of Revenue’s GEDI program.
Bagwell was hired in June 2007 as an advance clerk in the Mapping Department of the St. Clair County Revenue Office and advanced to the position of Mapper I in 2017.