UPDATED: Small plane makes landing on I-59 near Pinedale Shores

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 59 between mile markers 163 and 164 due to mechanical issues.
The plane safely landed without hitting anything or causing harm to any individuals, said Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Highway Patrol.
O’Neal said the plane was taken to a rest area to make the necessary repairs, which were approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
O’Neal said that after the plane was fixed and running again, the Highway Patrol planned to temporarily shut down the interstate in order to allow the plane to take off.