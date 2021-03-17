UPDATED: Severe weather updates

2:45 p.m.: Parts of Talladega, Jefferson, Clay and Coosa counties are under a tornado warning until 3:15 p.m. The Twitter feed of the weather service announced that a tornado was on the ground near Stewartville in northern Coosa County, headed northeast. Parts of southern Talladega County, including Overbrook, are in the warning box.
11:40 a.m.: A tornado watch has been put into effect for St. Clair, Talladega and Jefferson Counties as of approximately 11:40 a.m. and will remain valid until 7 p.m.
ST CLAIR COUNTY — According to the National Weather Service, as of 6 p.m. this morning, parts of west and central Alabama have become high risk areas for severe weather outbreaks, including a small portion of St. Clair County in the southwest region.
High risk factors include possible violent long track tornadoes, damaging winds over 80 mph and tennis ball sized hail.
The rest of the county is currently at a moderate risk, which includes possible strong long track tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and tennis ball sized hail.
The St. Clair Times will continue to post severe weather updates for the county.