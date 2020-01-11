UPDATED: Severe storms leave more than 7,000 locally in dark late Saturday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Saturday’s severe storms did not ignore Talladega and St. Clair counties, which both saw power outages and property damage as the system moved through in the afternoon.
According to the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency, by around 3 p.m., reports of downed trees and power lines were coming in from Munford to Sylacauga.
There were some reports of structural damage in Lincoln, and a tree landed on a carport on Perimeter Road just outside of Sylacauga, but there were no reports of injury in the immediate wake of the storm.
The reports from St. Clair County were similar. According to the EMA there, most of the tree and pole damage was around the Springville and Steele area, with some down in Odenville as well.
Although most of the damage was reported in the northern part of the county, a tin roof in Pell City was damaged as well, and a tree had fallen on the Migrant School on Chandler Mountain, but no one had been inside the building at the time and no one was injured.
According to Alabama Power’s Twitter feed, nearly 10,000 people were without power in The Daily Home’s coverage area as of 8 p.m., including 6,400 in St. Clair County and 3,500 in Talladega County.
By 10 p.m., those numbers were down to 4,200 in St. Clair and 2,300 in Talladega. At that point, Alabama Power had restored power to 129,000 customers across the state, with about 47,000 still without service.
As of 10 p.m., Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative had 683 customers in Talladega County and 97 in St. Clair without service, according to the co-op’s website.