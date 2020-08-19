UPDATED: Several offices up for grabs in Pell City municipal elections Aug. 25 (with photos)

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the educational backgrounds of City Council candidate Maurice Keller and Board of Education candidate Shulanda Keller. That information was mistakenly left out of the original version of the story. Also, a photo of Board of Education candidate Demetria Shepard, also left out by mistake, has been added with the collection of candidate photos running with this story.
PELL CITY -- With election day fast approaching, Pell City residents have a lot of decisions to make regarding who will serve on the City Council, school board and in the mayor’s seat for the next four years.
The 2020 municipal elections are Tuesday, Aug. 25.
To help make those decisions, it is helpful to know the candidates. With this in mind, these are the candidates for Pell City municipal elections.
Mayor
Bill Pruitt (I):
Age -- 50
Education -- He has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Tulane University and a law degree from Birmingham School of Law
Family -- married to Stephanie Pruitt for 21 years. They have two sons – Will and Max
Occupation -- Attorney at Pruitt, Tudisco & Richardson
Political Experience -- Mayor of Pell City, 2016 to present
Jonna Roberson:
Maiden Name -- Mitchell
Occupation -- She is a retired educator of 27 years with the Pell City school system; currently, she is employed with Bang Productions
Family -- married to Philip Roberson, They have two sons -- Garrett and JT
Past Political Experience -- None
Council District 2
James McGowan (I):
Education -- Alabama A&M University with a degree in vocational education and the Police Academy at Jacksonville State University
Occupation -- He was a teacher at Eden Career Center for 27 years; has owned his own business, McGowan’s Installation and Splicing Company; been a security guard at Jefferson State Community College; and currently works as a judicial officer for the St. Clair Court.
Family -- married to Elsie McGowan, and they have two children.
Past Political Experience -- He has served on the council for 32 years and has also served on the St. Clair County Human Resource Board.
Ivi McDaniel
Age -- 40
Occupation -- She is a certified substance abuse counselor
Family -- She has three children, two sons and daughter
Past Political Experience -- none
Council District 4
Jason Mitcham (i):
Age -- 46
Education -- He is a graduate of Pell City High School
Occupation -- works at the Anniston Army Depot, is also the founder and president of the Equip2Play nonprofit organization
Family -- Married to Charity Mitcham. He has three children -- Jace, Piper, and Cooper
Past Political Experience -- Elected to the council in 2016. Has been the council liaison to the city’s Park and Recreation Department and the Planning and Zoning Commission
Maurice Keller:
Age -- 45
Occupation -- Pastor at Greater Destiny Church in Pell City
Family -- Married to Shulanda Keller; they have four children
Education -- Bachelor of Arts in Bible and pastoral care from Selma University. He is also a graduate of the the North East Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and attended the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta
Past Political Experience --none
School Board District 3
Laurie M. Henderson (I):
Education -- Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Montevallo and a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law
Occupation -- Lawyer and serves as president of The Law Office of Laurie Mize Henderson
Family -- Married to Blaine Hnderson; they have three children
Past Political Experience -- She is in her second term on the Pell City school board
Demetria Shepard
Age -- 28
Maiden name --Threatt
Occupation -- Pell City Internal and Family medicine, St Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital
Education -- Currently a senior at Jacksonville State University studying exercise science and wellness
Family -- Married to Kirakias Shepard. No children.
Past political experience -- none
School Board District 4
Tammie Williams (I)
Age -- 54
Maiden Name -- Doleman
Family -- Married to Ronald Williams; they have two children
Occupation -- Engineer with Alabama Power
Past Political Experience -- Elected to Pell City school board in 2012 and is the current president of the board
Shulanda Keller
Age -- 44
Maiden Name -- Threatt
Occupation -- Executive assistant with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Education -- Associate degree in medical administration, bachelor's in business administration and currently completing a master's degree in executive leadership (will graduate in December).
Family -- Married to Maurice Keller; She has 4 daughters. Demetria, Kendall, Katelyn, Kyra.
Past Political Experience -- none
Greg Crump
Occupation -- Works for Benjamin Moore in Pell City
Family -- Married to Abbie Tyson Crump; they have three children: Bailey, Allie and Tyson
Past Political Experience -- none
School Board District 5
Eldon Hall (I)
Age -- 81
Occupation -- Retired pastor and manufacturing manager
Education -- Bachelor of Arts in Bible and English and a master’s in religious education
Family -- Married to Brenda Hall; they have two children and five grandchildren
Past Political Experience -- was appointed to the Board of Education in 2019
Norman Wilder
Age -- 57
Occupation -- Vehicle salesman at Town & Country Ford of Pell City
Family -- He has four children
Past Political Experience -- served on the Pell City school board for 12 years