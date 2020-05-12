UPDATED: Several municipal buildings in Pell City set to reopen today, but not City Hall

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council approved the reopening of several municipal buildings today, Tuesday, May 12, due to the governor’s revised safer-at-home order.
City Manager Brian Muenger asked the council during its regular meeting Monday to approve a new operations plan that will resume operations at municipal facilities.
“With the notable exception of City Hall,” Muenger said, “due to us waiting on some protective barriers to be installed.”
Muenger said he is hopeful those barriers will be installed within the week, and at that time, City Hall will reopen.
He said the plan approved Monday night would include the library and civic center.
Muenger said the library has been equipped with protective screens, and therefore, has no barriers to reopening. Last week, the library began curbside pick up for items from its collection but will now be able to transition to more normal operations.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the civic center will be operating under guidelines given for a gym-type recreational facility.
Edge said staff will be required to wear gloves and masks around patrons, but protective screens were not required to be installed.
“Mainly, it's all the cleaning,” Edge said, adding there are several pages of guidelines to be in compliance with.
He also said the department will be using an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer to clean facilities, which it will share with the Fire Department
Edge said group exercise classes will be held in areas that are more open, including the 40-member classes being moved to the gym.
Edge said only 12 people will be allowed in the workout room at a time, but Muenger said those facilities rarely have more than that number anyway.
Edge said some facilities will remain closed, such as basketball courts and the civic center game room.
Edge added baseball fields will not be able to be used for team or group activities.
Edge said he expects some people may choose to attempt group activities, but he and Athletic Director Joey Murrow both said they were prepared to break up any such activities because they are violations of current state orders.
Approved a bid of $461,330 from R&R Contracting for the Harrisburg/Whitesville Gravity Sewer project;
Approved a memorandum of understanding with Raucsh Coleman on Fox Hollow Utility lines;
Approved the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report;
Approved an ordinance changing language in the water/sewer fee schedule, this specifically dealt with installations and inspections; and
Approved a resolution approving a contract with the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A) for fiscal year 2021.