UPDATED: Search called off; reported escapee found in St. Clair prison

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Corrections has released a statement following an escape report early Tuesday.
“The ADOC can confirm that inmate Murphy had no intention, nor took any action, to attempt an escape from St. Clair Correctional Facility,” Samantha Rose of the ADOC said in a press release. “The facility remains secure, and all inmates are accounted for.”
The release said inmate Steve Ray Murphy, 64, was not in his cell at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility during a bed count early Tuesday.
Rose said an escape notification was sent out as a precautionary measure while the facility was simultaneously searched. Murphy was found as a part of this search.
Law enforcement was notified under what Rose called an abundance of caution in accordance with department protocols.
Tuesday morning, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the search for Murphy had been called off around 8 a.m. after he was found in the prison.
Murphy was convicted of murder in Colbert County in 1984. He is serving a life sentence.