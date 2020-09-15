UPDATED: Robert, Randy McKay sue Ashville election opponents over alleged voter fraud

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the city of Asvhille intervened in the lawsuit as an interested party. An earlier version stated, incorrectly, the city intervened on behalf of the defendants.
ASHVILLE -- A pair of candidates who fell short in Asvhille’s general election last month are suing their opponents over alleged voter fraud.
Robert McKay is suing incumbent Mayor Derrick Mostella. Mostella defeated McKay 370 votes to 254 in the mayor’s race. McKay is a former Ashville mayor.
Meanwhile, Randy McKay, Robert’s nephew, is suing incumbent Place 3 Councilwoman Sue Price. Price defeated Randy McKay 344-273 in the Place 3 race.
Robert McKay said he first became suspicious when he learned Ashville had around a 40 percent voter turnout, which would be unusually high for the state, which had a 30-35 percent voter turnout overall Aug. 25.
Both Robert and Randy McKay are arguing there were multiple illegal votes counted, such as persons with fraudulent and fictitious addresses, persons who were not qualified to vote, persons voting using the identities of those who were presumed dead, etc.
They are also arguing that ballots cast in favor of the McKays were illegally and unconstitutionally rejected.
Robert McKay said he is also arguing that poll workers were not verifying the identities of voters based on their driver’s licenses because the voters were not asked to remove their masks.
“This is the most fraudulent election that I have ever witnessed,” said Robert McKay. He emphasized that if it can happen in Ashville, it can happen in the presidential election Nov. 3.
Although the McKays are suing their individual opponents, the city of Ashville has intervened as an interested party due to claims being made against it (for example, counting illegal votes for the defendants and not counting votes for the McKays), according to county attorney James E. Hill.
“It is the city’s position that it conducted its election correctly. It applied the laws as the laws are written and certainly took no action that was inconsistent with the law,” said Hill.
The McKays, who are seeking a new election, have requested a bench trial and will have to present evidence that such actions occurred.
Attempts to reach Price and Mostella for a comment were unsuccessful.