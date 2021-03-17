Updated rankings: ASWA baseball, softball top 10 in each class

Updated high school rankings:
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (16-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (11-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Austin (9-5)
8. Thompson (16-3)
9. Sparkman (9-2)
10. Hoover (14-7)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-5), Auburn (9-7), Baker (7-12), Dothan (13-5), Enterprise (10-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-3)
2. Helena (19-4)
3. Hazel Green (13-5)
4. Buckhorn (13-2)
5. Spanish Fort (16-3)
6. Fort Payne (12-1)
7. Pell City (13-2)
8. Mortimer Jordan (6-12-1)
9. Springville (12-5)
10. Saraland (13-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (4-3), Chelsea (12-7), Cullman (6-6), Gardendale (12-10-1), Hartselle (5-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-3), Muscle Shoals (14-1), Oxford (9-6), Robertsdale (10-4), Wetumpka (13-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (12-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (17-5)
5. Ardmore (11-5)
6. Alexandria (7-4)
7. Hayden (10-4-1)
8. Lawrence County (17-7)
9. Satsuma (15-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: Douglas (9-3), East Limestone (10-3), John Carroll (10-5), Rehobeth (7-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (23-3)
2. Rogers (10-0)
3. Northside (22-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-3)
5. Madison County (15-4)
6. Dale County (12-7)
7. Cherokee County (7-2)
8. Alabama Christian (8-12)
9. North Jackson (9-7)
10. Wilson (8-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-6), Etowah (12-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (6-2), Oneonta (8-4), Priceville (8-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (14-5)
2. Pleasant Valley (14-3)
3. Plainview (5-2-1)
4. Opp (15-5-1)
5. Mobile Christian (12-5)
6. Houston Academy (15-3)
7. Danville (10-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (10-7)
10. Sylvania (0-1)
Others nominated: Beulah (10-10), Colbert Heights (6-2), Elkmont (5-3), Fyffe (2-3-1), Geraldine (4-3), Lauderdale County (5-7), Piedmont (5-4), Winfield (9-6-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (6-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (9-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Leroy (17-3)
5. Hatton (4-8)
6. Mars Hill Bible (11-4)
7. Spring Garden (2-1)
8. Sand Rock (4-6)
9. Red Bay (7-4)
10. Randolph County (11-6)
Others nominated: West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (6-2)
3. Appalachian (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-1)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Sweet Water (9-10)
7. Kinston (5-7)
8. Holy Spirit (2-5)
9. Millry (4-2)
10. Belgreen (6-4)
Others nominated: Berry (6-8), Marion County (2-5).
AISA
1. Clarke Prep (18-3)
2. Macon East (19-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
4. Glenwood (14-9)
5. Edgewood (11-11)
6. Southern Academy (12-3)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (13-7)
8. Lakeside (11-10)
9. Hooper Academy (14-7)
10. Abbeville Christian (9-8)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (1-3), Jackson Academy (8-1), South Choctaw (5-5).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-2)
3. Florence (11-4)
4. Prattville (13-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (16-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-5)
7. Dothan (10-3)
8. Oak Mountain (11-5)
9. Spain Park (11-4)
10. Bob Jones (13-8)
Others nominated: Daphne (5-5), Grissom (12-3), Enterprise (11-6), James Clemens (10-5), Smiths Station (13-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (11-2)
2. Oxford (13-3)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Cullman (9-5)
5. Saraland (11-4)
6. Stanhope Elmore (15-1)
7. Hartselle (8-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (14-2)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-5)
10. Chilton County (12-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (8-8), Eufaula (9-4), Gardendale (9-2), Gulf Shores (9-8), Jasper (9-5), Mountain Brook (12-6), Mortimer Jordan (15-2), Pinson Valley (9-3), Robertsdale (12-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (11-2)
2. Andalusia (10-4)
3. St. Paul’s (10-4)
4. UMS-Wright (10-4)
5. Holtville (8-2)
6. Leeds (12-2)
7. Alexandria (6-4)
8. Pike Road (8-2)
9. Lawrence County (8-4)
10. Madison Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Greenville (10-6), Headland (8-4), Rehobeth (8-2), Sylacauga (6-4), West Point (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (11-1)
2. Northside (11-0)
3. West Limestone (13-2)
4. Gordo (8-1)
5. Straughn (7-1)
6. American Christian (10-6)
7. Deshler (9-4)
8. Brooks (7-5)
9. North Jackson (12-5)
10. Bibb County (8-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
2. T.R. Miller (12-0)
3. Phil Campbell (11-1)
4. Piedmont (9-3)
5. Fyffe (8-0)
6. Bayside Academy (10-2)
7. Houston Academy (9-3)
8. Ohatchee (8-2)
9. Prattville Christian (8-1)
10. Opp (10-3)
Others nominated: Montgomery-Catholic (8-4), Childersburg (10-5), Collinsville (8-6), Cottage Hill (7-3), Danville (7-3), East Lawrence (8-7), Goshen (4-1), Lauderdale County (6-3), Plainview (7-5), Wicksburg (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (8-3)
2. St. Luke’s (7-3)
3. G.W. Long (7-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
5. Sand Rock (5-1)
6. North Sand Mountain (6-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-5)
8. Mars Hill (6-7)
9. Ariton (6-6)
10. Ider (11-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (10-3), Falkville (5-5), West End (4-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (4-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Lynn (7-2)
4. Bayshore Christian (7-3)
5. Sweet Water (7-3)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Red Level (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (7-4)
9. Athens Bible (3-4)
10. Covenant Christian (7-5)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-3-1)
2. Glenwood (17-3)
3. Bessemer Academy (14-3)
4. Wilcox Academy (10-1)
5. Macon East (13-5)
6. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-7)
8. Patrician (7-2)
9. Jackson Academy (10-1)
10. Escambia Academy (8-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-6).