UPDATED: Pell City Library postpones 'Grinch' themed Christmas event

PELL CITY — The Pell City Library has announced it is postponing its Christmas event until Dec. 7 due to freezing weather conditions.
Library Board President Laurie Regan said the event was postponed due to cold weather and the possibility of roads freezing. The event was originally supposed to take place Nov. 30.
Regan said Dec. 7 looks, at least at this point, to have a much better forecast for the outside event. She also said that all part of the event will take place as planned just on the new day.
The “Pell City Whobilation” as the event is called is set to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature outdoor screenings of the “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” television special, snacks, games and much more.
Regan said it is the third year the library has put on a Christmas event for children. She said the event will be all outdoors. She said the change was motivated by wanting to keep kids safe during the pandemic.
Regan said that masks are encouraged for the event. She said anyone who does not have a mask will be able to get a green mask that kids will be able to decorate themselves.
“It's a bit of an art project and it keeps people safe,” Regan said.
Regan said there will also be a snow machine for children to play in the snow and a sleigh to take pictures in.
She said while there will not be pictures with Santa this year, he will make an appearance during the event at 6 p.m. with some help from the Pell City Fire Department.
Regan said the library hopes for a good turnout, but also for people to remember to be safe.
“We just hope everybody comes out and has a good time, a little family time and a safe time,” she said.