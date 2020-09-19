UPDATED: Pell City Council hears from 3 more departments on 2021 budget

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to say the City Council discussed giving $2,500 to Lakeside Hospice. The story previously said the amount discussed was $250,000, which was incorrect.
PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council drew one step closer to finalizing its 2021 budget with a special work session Thursday.
The council met at the Pell City Municipal Complex to hear the final budget reports from the Police, Street, and Park and Recreation departments, after hearing from the Library, Utility Department and Fire Department during a regular work session Monday.
These three departments all had less extensive changes to their proposed budgets than the Utility and Fire departments but did have issues they felt needed to be addressed soon.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said he felt that the council needed to look at the pay scale for officers. Irwin said while the city has a wonderful community to offer new officers, those individuals can often start at a higher pay rate at the Sheriff’s Office or other agency.
Council President James McGowan agreed the chief had a good point, saying that proper pay is important to officer retention.
While the chief brought this issue to the council’s attention, he said his department’s proposed salary budget would only increase by 1%.
Street Department Director Greg Gossett said the big increase in his budget comes from increases in equipment leases. Gossett said the city leases a backhoe and bulldozer, leases for which are both ending in October.
The replacement equipment has more expensive leases, so that item will be increasing to $167,000, up from $142,000 last year. The Street Department has also seen a $43,000 increase in salaries to pay for employees to do work normally done by state prisoners.
Parks and Rec Director Bubba Edge said he has also seen minimal changes to his budget. He said the largest increase was at the municipal complex, with its overall budget request increasing by nearly $47,000.
This increase mainly comes from salaries, insurance and furniture costs. Edge said the furniture cost, which is largely minor, is just to replace folding tables.
On top of department budgets, the council also discussed third party agency allocations and the allocation for the Capital Improvements budget.
For third parties, council member Jay Jenkins said he supported keeping the allocations the same as last year, a proposal the rest of the council seemed to agree with.
Some discussion took place about adding Lakeside Hospice to the list of organizations the city gives some funding to, with an allocation of $2,500.
Council member Blaine Henderson said he had concerns with justifying the move later, but council member Jud Alverson said he supported the idea of giving the $2,500, as it was half of what the hospice requested.
Jenkins also said it is the only nonprofit hospice service in the area.
Ultimately, no clear consensus was stated on the matter as the discussion switched to increasing capital improvement funding.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality, by ordinance, contributes 3% of the yearly budget to the Capital Improvement fund, with the city putting in 5% this year to help cover capital requests.
Last week, it also made a $1.4 million lump sum contribution from excess funds from the General Fund.
Alverson and Henderson both discussed raising the contribution, citing that the city has been constantly making million dollar transfers at the end of the year.
Muenger said he supported keeping the 3% allocation and earmarking things like the tobacco tax for the capital budget as well.
Alverson said he would like to be able to invest more in capital, so he would support larger contributions.
“If we were in a squeeze, if the economy was not doing well, if our base of revenue was not growing, it would not be prudent,” Alverson said, “but I do think all five of us, and the mayor, have a very healthy appetite for reinvesting in this city.”
Muenger said he and his staff would look at options on the matter and circulate them to the council ahead of its next meeting.