UPDATED: Margaret Elementary employee arrested on terrorist threat charges

UPDATED: According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Margaret Elementary School lunchroom employee Howard Kurgan, 38, of Odenville was arrested Tuesday morning on terrorist threat charges.
According to Superintendent Mike Howard, the school was not put on lockdown due to the incident occurring before students arrived that morning.
"No students were on campus when the incident occurred," Howard said.
School resource officers were on scene along with Margaret and Odenville Police Departments to secure the area.
Kurgan will have no bond at this time and is pending a hearing.
“We are thankful that there were no injuries and the situation ended without incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook.