UPDATED: Inmate serving life sentence at St. Clair state prison dies, tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY – Billie Joe Moore, a 73-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder out of Morgan County at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, passed away Saturday, June 27.
The death was announced in a release by the Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday.
Moore, who previously tested negative for COVID-19, was transferred from St. Clair to a local hospital June 23 due to complications from advanced lung cancer. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
A positive test result for COVID-19 was returned post-mortem.
2 taken to hospital
Two more inmates from the St. Clair state facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued Thursday.
After the two inmates in question began exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, both were taken to a local hospital, tested and returned a positive result. Those two inmates remain under the care of the hospital. The dormitory in which those inmates were housed has been placed on level-two quarantine.