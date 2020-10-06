UPDATED: Greg Crump defeats incumbent Tammie Williams to claim seat on Pell City BOE

PELL CITY -- Greg Crump has defeated two-term incumbent Tammie Williams for the District 4 seat on Pell City’s school board.
Crump clinched the win with 216 votes compared to 177 for Williams.
Crump, a lifelong resident of Pell City with three children in the school system, said the win feels good. He said a lot of hard work and struggle went into the result Tuesday night.
“I feel humbled that people thought enough of me to come vote,” he said.
Crump said his first order of business will be getting to know the rest of the board and to learn more about the direction it plans to take the school system in.
He also said he wants to be sure to build on the success of Williams, who serves as the board president.
“I think the world of Tammie Williams,” Crump said, adding she has been an outstanding board member for District 4.
Turnout in the runoff election fell short of the August general election, with 393 votes, which included 19 absentee ballots; there were also three provisional ballots. The combined total comes to just over half of the 669 votes cast in District 4 on Aug. 25.
City Manager Brian Muenger said District 4 has 2,321 registered voters.
City Clerk Penny Isbell said the results will be officially canvassed at the Pell City Council regular meeting Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.