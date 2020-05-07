UPDATED: 9 from local area inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, according to a press release:
Lori Hart, of Lincoln, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Ashley Lee, of Odenville, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Heather Martinez, of Odenville, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Lily Bice, of Springville, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Abbie Knight, of Springville, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Cole Martin, of Vincent, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Sheri Tims, of Cropwell, at University of Alabama at Birmingham;
Anna Bowen, of Oxford, at Troy University; and
Logan Smith, of Talladega, at Auburn University.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.