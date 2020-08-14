UPDATED: 3 St. Clair deputies placed on leave after officer-involved shooting

ASHVILLE -- Three St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
“We have policies and procedures in place,” Sheriff Billy Murray said. “Part of the policy in place would be that deputies involved would be placed on administrative leave until such a time that they could return to duty.”
Murray said the deputies were placed on leave with pay. He stressed this was standard procedure and said the deputies would have to go through a multi-step process before returning to duty.
The investigation is being conducted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office through a mutual aid agreement.
Murray said this agreement is done through the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and is between St. Clair County and several other agencies in northeast Alabama.
Murray said the agreement guarantees “that we will mutually assist each other when needed, specifically for in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings.”
Cherokee County Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said investigators from his office responded to the scene Thursday night and were continuing their investigation Friday.
“We only handle the officer-involved-shooting component of the case,” Summerford said.
He said Cherokee County investigators would submit all of their findings from their investigation to St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon, who will make any final determinations.
According to a press release from Murray, the shooting took place after deputies responded to a call from the 1500 block of Baker Road in Ashville.
Upon arriving, deputies found the body of a male. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed this man to be Micheal David Hoffman, 46, a resident of Baker Road in Ashville. Hoffman was found dead in his own home, Murray said.
Russell said Hoffman died due to gunshot wounds. Hoffman was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.
Murray said after finding Hoffman, deputies encountered a woman near the scene who was in possession of a handgun. Murray said deputies asked the women repeatedly to put down the handgun, but she instead pointed the gun at a deputy. The deputies responded by opening fire.
The woman was transported by Lifesaver helicopter to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Murray said Friday morning the woman had been in surgery. “I do not have an update on the individual at UAB Hospital at this time,” he said.
He said he could not give the woman’s name as her family had not yet been notified of the incident. Murray said he will be releasing more information as it becomes available.
He said the scene is being processed by the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.