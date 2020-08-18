UPDATED: 3 races on municipal election ballot for Riverside on Tuesday, Aug. 25 (with photos)

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information on mayoral candidate Johnny Osborn.
RIVERSIDE -- With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, Riverside is preparing to hold three contested races.
The first position in contention is that of the mayor, with incumbent Rusty Jessup facing District 4 City Councilman Johnny Osborn.
Jessup, 70, is seeking his fifth term as mayor. He is a graduate of Shades Valley High School and Jacksonville State University, where he received a degree in criminal justice and sociology.
He is married to Sandra Jessup, and the two have no children.
Jessup spent nine years in the Jacksonville and Anniston police departments before selling insurance for 32 years. Before he was appointed mayor in 2006, Jessup served on the Riverside Planning and Zoning Board and Riverside City Council.
He also serves as chairman of St. Clair County Mayors Association. He serves on the board of directors for the St. Clair Health Care Authority and on the Alabama League of Municipalities Executive Committee and Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Osborn, 79, is the longtime councilman for District 4. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, in which he enlisted in 1958 and served for five years. Osborn is married to Dollie Osborn, and the couple has one son and two grandsons.
He attended Jefferson State Community College, where he majored in business law. Osborn is retired but worked for 20 years with the Thompson Tractor Company and 17 years with Yale Material Handling Corporation. He later became a minor partner with Yale Carolinas, with responsibility for three locations in the state of Alabama.
Osborn has served on the City Council for over 11 years.
The next race is City Council District 2, with challenger Sandra Kerr running against incumbent Frank Riddle.
Riddle, 85, has been a resident of Riverside since 1969. Riddle has been married for 61 years. He and his wife have three children and three grandchildren; they also have one great-grandchild.
Along with serving on the City Council, Riddle has helped oversee the municipality’s Utilities Department.
Kerr, 24, moved to Riverside in 2010. She is divorced and has two children and two grandchildren.
She works as a stock clerk for Publix in Pell City and as bus driver for the Pell City school system. While Kerr did not mention any past political experience, she said she is a member of First Baptist Church of Pell City, where she sings in the choir; the Riverside Beautification Organization; and the Pell City Line Dancers.
The final race is between incumbent Todd Pierce and Don Urso for the City Council seat for District 5.
Pierce, 48, is a regional sales manager for Badgepass, a company that handles credentials for other businesses. He and his wife, Melinda Pierce, have two children. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University. Pierce was appointed to the council in 2019 following the resignation of Kenny Womack and had no political experience prior to his appointment.
Attempts to reach Urso were not successful.