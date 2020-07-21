UPDATE: Steele police officer seizes 5 kilos of cocaine in traffic stop along I-59

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the correct weight of the cocaine seized was 5 kilos. The story previously said it was 10 kilos, but that was incorrect.

STEELE -- Two men were arrested Saturday by the Steele Police Department on charges of drug trafficking after 5 kilos of cocaine were found inside a vehicle following a traffic stop on Interstate 59.

The first man arrested was 42-year-old Sterling Davis, who is from Camden, New Jersey. Also arrested was 29-year-old Ivan Betancourt, who is from Pharr, Texas. Both Davis and Betancourt were booked into the Northern St. Clair County Jail at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The car the men were traveling in, a black Mercedes, was driving erratically and almost hit Steele police officer Whit Burttram, who was pulled over on the side of the road making an unrelated traffic stop, Steele police Chief Mark Ward said.

“Alabama has a move over law for when you see blue lights, and this subject failed to move from the right lane to the left lane,” Ward said. “[Burttram] was actually making another stop, and when he went to get out of the car, he had to jump back in because the car didn't move over.”

Burttram then proceeded to pull the car over in a routine traffic stop. Buttram said he both smelled and saw marijuna inside of the car, which gave him probable cause to search the vehicle.

After conducting the search, Buttrram was able to seize the drug paraphernalia found inside of a backpack and suitcase along with a lump sum of cash. Both Ward and Burttram confirmed the suspects were not under the influence at the time.

The evidence found in the suspects’ car has been turned over to the FBI for the DEA lab analysis.

