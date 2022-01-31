UPDATE: Sheriff's Office, Moody Police investigate after two found dead Monday

Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Monday.
According to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a deceased man was located inside the residence 1195 Wolf Creek Road South in Pell City.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Nathan Loots, 46, who lived at the Wolf Creek residence. The coroner said that Loots’s cause of death appeared to have been multiple gunshot wounds.
Loots was found when deputies responded to a call regarding a possible death on Monday.
Russell said Loots’ remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.
The Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and the Moody Police Department also responded to an unresponsive female behind Sherwin Williams in the City of Moody.
The Sheriff’s office said the woman was found to be Brandis Ann Colton, who appeared to have died from self-inflicted injuries.
Upon a follow-up investigation, investigators discovered Loots had been in a relationship with the deceased woman, at a residence on Wolf Creek Road in Pell City.
Both scenes were processed by the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.