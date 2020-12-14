Update: Police say no evidence of foul play in the death of a local man found Monday morning

The Pell City Police Department said there is no sign of foul play in the death of a local man found this morning at the Pell City Premiere Lux Cinertainment and Pizza Pub.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said officers found 27-year-old Jereme Hamby of Pell City this morning near the rear entrance to the theater. Irwin said Hamby was pronounced dead on the scene.
Irwin said officers responded to the theater at 6:45 Monday morning. After collecting evidence, officers concluded that no foul play was involved.
Irwin said Hamby had been seen in the area around the theater last night, but when asked by officers if he needed assistance, Hamby said he did not.