UPDATE: Official says death of elderly St. Clair man was accidental drowning

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced an elderly man reported missing Friday morning has been found dead in the Coosa River.
In a press release, Sheriff Billy Murray said Louis Roberts, 92, of Ashville, was found in the river near Muscadine Drive in Ashville around 9:10 a.m.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said Roberts was pronounced dead of accidental drowning at 9:55 a.m. Friday.
Sweatt said it appeared Roberts fell into the river and drowned after wandering away from his home on Muscadine Drive.
Murray said deputies were dispatched Friday morning around 7:15 to the 600 block of Muscadine Drive after Roberts was reported missing by family members.
A search for Roberts, who is a member of the Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver Program, was conducted, and he was located and recovered in the Coosa River.
Project Lifesaver is a service provided by the Sheriff’s Office designed to help find adults and children with conditions that would lead them to wander, such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Down syndrome or autism.
Participants in the program wear a small transmitter on their wrist or ankle that can be tracked by deputies in case they go missing.
In the release, Murray thanked the Ashville Fire Department, Northeast Fire Department, Rainbow City Fire Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance in the search.
He also sent condolences to Roberts’ family.
“The Sheriff’s Office expresses our sincere condolences to his family, friends and neighbors in this difficult time,” Murray said in the release.