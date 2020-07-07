UPDATE: Inmate who escaped Childersburg Work Camp recaptured in Walker Co.

CHILDERSBURG -- The inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Camp on Friday has been recaptured, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Jonathan Stan Smitherman, 38, was captured by Walker County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday in Jasper, according to the release.
Smitherman was serving 20 years on a conviction for manufacture of a controlled substance in Bibb County in August 2011. It was not clear how long he had been housed at the Childersburg facility. He was absent during a bed check during the early morning hours of July 3. No information on how he escaped was available Monday.
According to the DOC press release, he was arrested by deputies in Jasper without violence.