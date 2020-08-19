UPDATE: First-graders will join kindergarten students in later in-person start date at Eden Elementary

PELL CITY -- Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin has announced that first-grade classes at Eden Elementary will also be pushing back their in-person start date to Sept. 1 due to a COVID-19 related exposure.
He said that due to contact tracing efforts, the system became aware additional staff were possibly exposed to COVID-19.
Martin originally announced during the Board of Education’s Tuesday meeting that a single grade would be pushing back its start date and begin school Friday with blended learning. Martin later confirmed that grade to be kindergarten and said Wednesday the system is expanding it to first grade.
Martin said staff affected would be self-quarantining for a 14-day period.
According to guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health, staff who show symptoms will be required to have a negative test for the virus before returning to work, he said.
Martin said while this is the current procedure, his team is meeting with ADPH on Monday, when school officials may receive new guidelines.
Martin said all kindergarten students and parents affected were informed of the situation Tuesday afternoon. He said he felt it was important to make sure parents were communicated with quickly in case child care arrangements needed to be made due the change.
“We need to be as out front as we can,” Martin said, adding transparency is key in this situation.
Martin also said during his superintendent report that measures like this one may become the new normal as the system works to deal with COVID-19 through the year.
Martin said the system will also be doing smaller scale send-homes for students and teachers found to be possibly exposed via contact tracing.
“We are going to try to do as much contact tracing as we can,” Martin said, “and if we can get a good, definitive path on some contact tracing, we are just going to operate in that mode.”
Martin said if contact tracing is not to the standards he considers effective, the system may have to shut down some sections of schools or even an entire school for short periods.
Martin said he did not know the school would need to go through this contact tracing process before school started, but he is committed to it.
Martin also said it is likely this situation will happen again, but he and his team are committed to staying proactive.
“I know it's inconvenient, but at the same time, this situation here is one that’s very unpredictable,” Martin said. “You really have to act out of an abundance of caution to keep people healthy.”
Martin said it was important to stay out in front of the situation in each school.
“If we ever lack on our end, then we create a situation, one, that's not healthy or safe, but at the same time, we could create a situation where we are not going to be able to have school for our kids,” Martin said. “We have to be out in front of this.”