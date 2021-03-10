Update 2021: Team mentality helps St. Clair County Schools successfully navigate pandemic

Being an educator can often be described as an act of public service on a normal day. Add a global pandemic into the mix, and one can no longer deny how much teachers are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty for their students.
Like any other school system, the St. Clair County Board of Education has been constantly maneuvering obstacles to try and keep up with the ever-changing situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, its teachers must continue to educate their students in order to keep them on track for next year, and the SCCBOE has worked diligently to reach learning goals. According to Superintendent Mike Howard, the pandemic was certainly the biggest challenge the year 2020 presented.
“Having to make changes daily, having to balance traditional and virtual education, having to constantly worry about the health of staff and students and having to adjust activities and programs to meet mandates from the state has made my first term as superintendent the most difficult in my educational career,” he said.
However, despite the challenges, the board and its schools have grown and constantly found ways to adjust.
Later in the year, Howard introduced the “Keeping Schools Open” plan to keep students in a traditional setting for as long as possible, especially elementary aged students.
The seven-stage plan was introduced and is being used to determine how each individual school within the system will adjust to certain COVID-19 related issues, taking into consideration staffing issues and case outbreaks.
With the plan, each stage would be implemented on a school-by-school basis rather than having one decision affect the entire school system.
As the board has and will continue to navigate the issues related to the pandemic, it has managed to accomplish most of its goals that were set back in January 2020.
Most notably, the school system passed a tax district option to give each school district an option in the future to raise property taxes in order to benefit that specific district's schools.
Howard and State Rep. Jim Hill were both advocates of the tax option. It passed by a slim margin in November
St. Clair County Schools also officially became one-to-one in 2020, providing a laptop for every student in grades 1-12 and an iPad for every student in kindergarten.
“We are proud of all we were able to achieve during a pandemic,” Howard said. “Each accomplishment also provides evidence that we are moving in a positive direction for our students and staff.”
Throughout the past year, the board has also implemented a STEM program, provided extra COVID related benefits to its employees, completed multiple stadium upgrades and successfully completed a new accreditation process.
As of January 2021, the school system has created a list of tasks it hopes to accomplish in the new year.
Howard especially highlighted that he hopes to have all elementary school teachers trained in LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), improve career tech options, install HVAC systems in all of the gyms and install new safety walls in all front entrances of the schools.
“Pandemic aside, our accomplishments have proven that great things can be accomplished when you maintain high expectations and use a team mentality. To navigate this difficult time, a team is needed to share ideas from different perspectives,” he said.