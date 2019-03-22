TALLADEGA -- Unemployment dipped in Talladega and St. Clair counties during February, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday.
Talladega County’s preliminary unemployment rate for the month was 4.4 percent, down from both the January revised rate of 4.7 and the February 2018 revised rate of 5.0.
In St. Clair County, the preliminary February jobless rate was 3.5 percent, compared to 3.9 in January and 4.0 in February 2018.
The Talladega County figure for February represented 1,547 unemployed individuals, down from 1,659 in January and 1,746 in February 2018. St. Clair’s February mark represented 1,411 jobless individuals, compared to 1,563 in January and 1,569 in February 2018.
Both counties saw the number of employed people go up, both month over month and year over year.
St. Clair County counted 38,680 employed persons, up from 38,339 in January and 38,040 in February 2018. In Talladega County, the numbers were 33,919 (February), 33,465 (January) and 33,195 (February 2018).
St. Clair County’s civilian labor force -- defined as the number of people with jobs and those actively seeking jobs -- grew from 39,902 in January to 40,091 in February. The February 2018 total was 36,609.
In Talladega County, the civilian labor force totaled 35,466 in February, compared to 35,124 in January and 34,941 in February 2018.
The statewide unemployment rate for February was 3.7 percent, down from both January (3.8) and February 2018 (4.0). The state Department of Labor said the February rate was a record low for the state.