Fewer eastern Alabama residents are stuck looking for work, according to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday.
Statewide unemployment was at 2.8 percent in October according to the statistics, a record low in the state and below the national average of 3.6 percent. Local numbers are in line with statewide averages, with Calhoun and Talladega Counties both tallying 2.9 percent unemployment, while Cleburne and St. Clair counties saw 2.4 and 2.2 percent, respectively. Clay County’s October unemployment sat at 2.3 percent, and Randolph County’s at 2.5.
“Everybody that is looking for a job can find one,” said Mark Hearn, a management professor at Jacksonville State University and staffer at its Center for Economic Development and Business Research. “It’s certainly the best of times.”
Unemployment has been trending downward across the country and the state. The statewide average is down from 3 percent in September and 3.8 percent from October 2018. In Calhoun County, 1,337 residents were without a job and looking for one in October, while 2,001 were at the same time last year.
“One month doesn’t make a trend, but fortunately these trends have continued to go in the right direction,” said Don Hopper, the executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. “In the last several years, we’ve added several jobs in manufacturing,” Hopper said. “A lot of those are continuing to grow.”
The total labor force, all the people that have a job or are looking for one, also increased from October 2018 in all six counties. Hearn said small increases in population, along with wage growth, have enticed more willing workers.
“What is nice to see is also that the labor force expanded,” Hearn said. “We want to see the labor force expanding when unemployment goes down. Wages are going up, and that’s encouraging people to get out there and add to the workforce.”
With a falling unemployment number, issues can be created with a shortage of skilled workers for certain types of jobs, Hearn said.
“We don’t really want it to get any tighter than that, because it will start causing problems for local businesses,” Hearn said.
Anna Hill, the assistant branch manager at employment agency Onin Staffing in Oxford, said her office has noticed more employers searching for skilled workers.
“If a client is looking for a particular kind of person with certain skills, it gets harder to find,” Hill said. “Typically the good ones that employers would want already have jobs.”
Even with current workers, shortages can also cause a higher likelihood of movement of employees to new positions, which Hearn said is a sign of a booming economy.
“Companies find it difficult to keep their best employees,” Hearn said. “They’re marketable, mobile, and they can go get new jobs. In the recession, people didn’t leave jobs, they kept whatever they could get.”
Hopper said his office works with local schools and universities to help instill the types of skills that potential employers might need.
“A lot of our schools are producing good graduates as well,” Hopper said. “We work closely with them to produce the kind of workers businesses and prospective businesses need.”
Despite some of the issues for businesses that a tighter labor market can cause, Hearn said those are better than the alternative.
“This is a good problem to have,” Hearn said. “If you’re selling labor, this is what you want. If you’re buying, it’s going to be more difficult.”