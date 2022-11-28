Tyler Waldrep: Wrapping up the football season with a look at postseason standouts, the All-2022 team

The arrival of December means it is time to bid farewell to the high school football season. Sure there are a few games left to play involving schools outside the Times coverage area but now seems as good a time as any to look back at the season one last time.
Check out which players stood out to me in the postseason and who I selected to be on the All-2022 team below.
1. Call the Hogs
Two of the Times’ coverage area’s top two prospects, 2023 3-star receiver Davion Dozier (Moody) and 2024 4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson (Leeds) have committed to Arkansas.
They are part of a larger trend going on in the state of Alabama. The Razorbacks are the only out-of-state program with four commitments from Alabama’s 65 total players ranked in the next two classes by Rivals.
That actually ties Auburn, who has four commitments, including one from 2024 4-star cornerback A’Mon Lane (Moody). Only the Crimson Tide (8 commitments) has more.
2. The All-Playoff team
I watched the following local schools play games in the postseason: Leeds (twice) and Moody (once).
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw in the postseason, in addition to three other deserving players.
QB Jarod Latta (Leeds)
Against Ramsay:
14 of 28 passing for 144 yards and 1 INT
1 catch for 10 yards
Latta has rarely, if ever, been forced to air things out with the game on the line this season. Leeds’ defense and, to a lesser extent, the running game were too good for that.
But that was the position he found himself in when Leeds trailed by 8 with 2:30 to play. He completed five of his first seven passes on the drive for a gain of 49 yards, including huge completions on third-and-8 and third-and-2.
What a gutsy performance in an unfamiliar spot, regardless of the final result.
RB Blaine Burke (Moody)
Against Jasper:
25 carries for 167 yards and 3 TDs
4 catches for 27 yards
There was the spin move in the red zone, the 20-plus mile per hour top-end speed, the strength to drag multiple defenders forward on fourth down.
Burke can do pretty much anything, and he proved that again in the first-round victory over Jasper. Most teams would design their whole offense around this type of talent. The fact that Burke is content to sometimes take a backseat to some of the other playmakers on this team demonstrates that his well-roundedness isn’t limited to the football field.
WR/QB Conner Nelson (Leeds)
Against Scottsboro:
6 carries for 26 yards and 2 TDs
3 catches for 60 yards
If Leeds has a weakness, it’s at the receiver position, but Nelson has proven time after time that he’s capable of making a big impact whether he’s in at quarterback or lined up out wide. His toughness as both a runner and a receiver allows Leeds to turn to him often.
Against Scottsboro, he was unstoppable at both, and his receiving in particular played a big factor in keeping Leeds in front with a commanding lead.
DB CJ Douglas (Leeds)
Against Scottsboro:
7 tackles, including one for loss
Blocked field goal
3 carries for 86 yards and 1 TD
Leeds turned the ball over on the first play. That should have been a disastrous start to the second-round showdown with Scottsboro. But Douglas wasn’t having any of that.
The defensive back was the biggest reason Scottsboro attempted a field goal in the first place. Then he blocked it.
That alone would have earned him consideration, but as it turned out, Douglas was just getting started.
DE Chris Burge (Leeds)
Against Ramsay:
1 fumble recovery
1 forced fumble
At least 1 tackle (likley a lot more)
He had a team-high nine tackles the week before, but it felt like Burge’s better game came in the loss. The stat line doesn’t support that, but it felt like Burge was there almost every time his team needed a big play.
K Jackson Arthur (Leeds)
Against Ramsay:
Recovered his own onside kick attempt
2 of 3 on field goals, good from 31 and 32 yards out. Had another 32-yarder blocked.
2 of 3 on extra points
I don’t have exact numbers for Arthur’s punts, but I know that he often flipped the field. That was a big reason Leeds held onto the lead for so long. The poise and toughness he demonstrated when he chased a high snap down and managed to boot the ball away for a 21-yard punt were incredible.
The fact that he took a hit after that to draw the first-down penalty felt like it would have been the game-changing moment if Leeds had held onto the lead and won.
3. The All-2022 team
This list might be better thought of as the 11 best individual performances I saw this season. Season-long statistics were not taken into consideration for this list. Only players recognized on one of my previous monthly lists were considered. I cut that list down to 11, including two quarterbacks, two running backs, two receivers and two defensive players, and three other deserving players chosen from the remaining pool.
QBs
Cole McCarty (Moody)
Against Alexandria:
15 of 19 passing for 248 yards and 2 TDs
3 carries for 21 yards
McCarty is the best quarterback I have seen this season. Heck, he’s probably the best passer I’ve seen in years. His ability to extend plays by scrambling out of the pocket without looking to run it is probably his best asset.
That tendency was on full display against Alexandria, and it’s a big reason the Blue Devils put together such a historic run this season. Even with an earlier postseason exit than might have been expected back then, I still stand beside every word I wrote about McCarty in my October column.
Caleb Groce (Pell City)
Against Springville:
8 of 18 passing for 245 yards, TD
12 carries for 159 yards and 3 TDs
Groce is responsible for the second-most dominant performance I saw from an individual this season (more on the first later). In the win over Springville, Groce looked like a guy that was just scratching the surface of his true potential.
He was an unstoppable force running the ball, but he and the Panthers seemed determined to air it out in that one. Perhaps that is because he and the Pell City coaches know he will have to progress as a passer if Pell City is going to turn this season’s offensive progress into tangible wins next year.
RBs
Blaine Burke (Moody)
Against Jasper:
25 carries for 167 yards and 3 TDs
4 catches for 27 yards
Burke is the only player I’ve honored three times this season. Sometimes you have a month where you don’t see a dominant performance from a player at a certain position, and guys tend to sneak onto the list just because they happened to be the best of a bad bunch.
That wasn’t ever the case with Burke. Describing him as the complete package might actually do him a disservice because both my eyes and his teammates tell me he could be a pretty good receiver as well.
The passing game struggled more than usual against Jasper, but none of that impacted Burke. He showed off his athleticism, strength, speed, vision and receiving abilities almost as if scoring touchdowns came second nature to him.
Mahlon Alverson (Springville)
Against Pell City:
29 carries for 201 yards and 5 TDS
2 receptions for 23 yards
There were a couple of other running backs competing for this spot, but Alverson gets the nod from me for what he did late in the game.
Alverson had already touched the ball 26 times when Springville put the backup quarterback into finish the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. Alverson looked exhausted, but that didn’t stop him from converting one fourth-and-1. Nor did it stop him from breaking off a 41-yard scoring run a few plays later.
Alverson got the yards when they were tough to come by and when everyone expected him to get the ball, and he still succeeded.
WRs
Davion Dozier (Moody)
Against Pell City:
7 receptions, 259 yards, 2 TDs
It only took three plays into the season before Dozier proved his worth as a receiver. He wrestled a 50-50 ball away from a Pell City defender with ease for a 30-yard gain. Dozier never looked back from there.
After the win, Dozier said he felt like he was limited to being a deep threat last year. In 2022, he was determined to expand his route tree and get more yards after the catch. So he made the Panthers chase him across the middle of the field and down the opposite sideline.
Kobly Seymour (Moody)
Against Alexandria:
7 receptions for 159 yards and 2 TDs
If Moody’s season was going to sour, it was going to come against an Alexandria team that had beaten Moody by 77 total points in the two previous matchups.
When Seymour dropped a punt in the second half, which directly led to an Alexandria touchdown, it felt like Moody’s moment was slipping away. Then on the very next drive, Seymour hauled in a 57-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone on third-and-7.
It was a huge response from an individual who could have easily let his mistake mentally take him out of the game.
Defenders
DB Carlos Herring (Pell City)
Against Springville:
2 kickoff return TDs
1 carry for 31 yards, TD
2 receptions for 57 yards, TD
Returned 1 interception 29 yards
(At least) 1 pass breakup
Herring is responsible for the single-most dominant performance I witnessed this season. Don’t let the 70-40 victory make you forget that the Panthers trailed by 9 points when the first half ended.
Everything changed fast when Herring returned the opening kickoff in the second half for a touchdown. The fact that he scored on a second kickoff return later is even more spectacular.
Oh yeah, and Herring stepped on the sidelines about four yards short of what should have been a pick-six.
He did everything he could to end his high school career with a win, and the result was a Pell City rout. Forgive me for repeating myself, but this came in a game that saw the Panthers trailing by 9 at the half.
DE Kavion Henderson (Leeds)
Against Moody:
(At least) 4 sacks
Unofficial fifth sack when he forced the Moody quarterback to dive on a loose ball on fourth down.
(At least) 3 quarterback hurries
Moody quarterback Cole McCarty is normally untouchable. He breaks tackles, eludes them or simply gets rid of the ball in the nick of time.
Things didn't work out so smoothly against Henderson. The state’s top junior prospect turned Moody’s record-setting offense on its head for most of the evening. The real scary thing is the stats above probably don’t come close to capturing Henderson’s real impact in the win that locked up a second-round home playoff game for Leeds.
Others
DB CJ Douglas (Leeds)
Against Scottsboro:
7 tackles, including one for loss
Blocked field goal
3 carries for 86 yards and 1 TD
Douglas might be the most overlooked player in the Times’ coverage area. He’s a game-changer no matter where he lines up. He gets touchdown-saving tackles regularly, he’s always a threat to return a kick and he even excels on offense.
Douglas gave up a 27-yard run when a Scottsboro player beat him to the edge on his second defensive snap. Douglas didn’t let that happen again. Two plays later, Douglas even chased down the quarterback and then the pitchman on the same play to record a 2-yard tackle for loss all by himself.
Two plays after that, Douglas blocked the 37-yard field goal attempt.
LB Cade Mickler (Ragland)
Against Pleasant Valley:
(At least) 7 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss
2 sacks
He also recovered an onside kick
Those numbers might have earned Mickler, a freshman, a place on the list anyways. That he single-handedly disrupted three of Pleasant Valley's first four third-down attempts put him over the top.
Mickler made the plays when they mattered the most, and his team cruised to a dominant win because of it.
K Greyson Simpson (Ashville)
Against St. Clair County:
3-3 on extra points
48-yard field goal
(At least) 3 solo tackles, including one tackle for los
Most high school coaches would kill for a kicker that could make 90 percent of their extra points. That Simpson can realistically attempt 40-plus kicks is a game-changer for Ashville’s offense.
Ashville’s win over St. Clair County was the first game of the season for me. When I think back to that night months later, my most vivid memories involve Simpson. His big kick, of course, but he also recorded a tackle for loss when St. Clair County ran the ball at the Ashville 1-yard line.
He prevented a second touchdown on special teams when Simpson shoved a returner out of bounds after he’d gotten past every other Ashville player on special teams
Just missed the list (ordered alphabetically by school)
QB Jarod Latta (Leeds)
RB Jeremiah Hunter (Leeds)
ATH Conner Nelson (Leeds)
DE Chris Burge (Leeds)
K Jackson Arthur (Leeds)
RB Ryan Parker (St. Clair County)
WR Jeremiah Thomas (St. Clair County)
Honored multiple times
RB Blaine Burke- 3x
QB Cole McCarty- 2x
WR Davion Dozier- 2x
DE Kavion Henderson- 2x
DE Chris Burge- 2x
DB CJ Douglas- 2x