Two wrecks in St Clair result in fatalities

St. Clair County — According to county coroner Dennis Russell, two car wrecks in St. Clair County resulted in two deaths over the weekend.
The first incident occurred Friday evening on Highway 411 in Moody. Two cars hit each other in a head-on collision at about 8 p.m. Dylan Rider, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene by blunt force trauma. Three minors who occupied the other vehicle were transported to Children’s of Alabama.
The second wreck occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday on Loop Road in Steele.
A news release from public information officer Justin O’Neal said that Dalton Blakely, 23, drove his vehicle into a ditch. He was found partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, also by blunt force trauma.