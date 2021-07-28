Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Steele man

At approximately 9:12 a.m. today, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Ronnie Boatwright of Steele.
According to St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt, Boatwright was driving a Kubota ATV on the side of St. Clair County Road 42 near his neighborhood in Steele when a 2018 Nissan Rogue traveling north, for reasons unknown, left the roadway and struck the ATV.
Boatwright was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Patrol Division continue to investigate.