Two people arrested after chase that began in Pell City

PELL CITY -- Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin confirmed two people were arrested after a car chase in connection with an alleged robbery in Pell City ended in Center Point on Tuesday.

Irwin said Dedrick Anderson was arrested by St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies and the Birmingham Police Department.

Irwin said Anderson and a female juvenile were originally identified in connection with the theft of four flat screen televisions at Pell City Walmart at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday.

He said the pair’s vehicle was seen near Moody by deputies, who then pursued the vehicle. Irwin said the vehicle was finally stopped by deputies and officers with BPD in Center Point.

Anderson and the juvenile were taken into custody by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office.

Irwin said no Pell City officers were involved in the chase, but his department has taken over the investigation due to the theft originally taking place in Pell City.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's office, Anderson is being held on charges of theft of property in the second degree and attempting to elude arrest. He currently has no bond set.

Irwin said charges are pending against the female juvenile.