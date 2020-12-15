Two inmates with local connections die after testing positive for COVID-19

ST. CLAIR COUNTY-- The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that two inmates with local connections have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a press release Wednesday, the ADOC said Jeffery Bailey, a 58-year-old inmate who was serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence for five counts of robbery out of Jefferson County at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville passed away on November 27. Bailey was housed in St. Clair’s infirmary for ongoing treatment of his end-stage, pre -existing medical conditions. He remained under the care of the infirmary until his passing. The department said that a full autopsy report concluded that Bailey was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.
The second inmate was Robert Williams, a 78-year-old inmate who was serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter out of Talladega County at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed in Hamilton, Alabama, passed away on December 7. Williams, who suffered from multiple pre -existing medical conditions, was transferred to a hospital on November 29 for additional care after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Upon admission, he tested positive for the disease. The release said he remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
ADOC said Willliams and Bailey are two of five inmates that have recently passed away after testing positive for the virus statewide.
The department said 17 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. One of those inmates is currently held in St. Clair County.
1,033 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among its inmate population to date, 208 of which remain active. The department also said 248 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. It said 479 staff members have self reported a positive test, but have been cleared to return to work