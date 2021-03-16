Two fourth-graders awarded first place in first-time tie for history fair projects

Judging was held on Tuesday, March 2 to determine the all-county winners in the 2021 fourth-grade history fair sponsored by the St Clair Historical Society. Eleven St. Clair County and Pell City schools participated with 319 projects overall.
For the first time ever, all three county judges had identical scores for two projects. Therefore, two first-place ribbons and prizes were awarded.
One of the first-place awards was given to Olivia Turley from Odenville Intermediate School for her project on the Ashville to Montevallo Stagecoach Route.
Giovanni Lemmonds from Ashville Elementary also took home a blue ribbon for his project on the Judge Robinson House in Ashville where he and his family currently reside.
Harper Dunn from Steele Elementary took second place with a project on Deerman’s Chapel while Addison Green from Eden Elementary took third place with a project on Fort Strother.
All-county honorable mention ribbons were presented to Maddox Peacock from Walter Kennedy Elementary, Natalie Barr from Iola Roberts Elementary, Landon McClellan from Ragland, Elijah Davis from Crossroads Christian, Walter Wingo from Moody, Korbin Otterson from Springville Rock School, and Sydney Swafford from Springville.
Because of COVID-19, the usual county awards ceremony was not held. Projects were returned to schools with appropriate award ribbons and prize money when the winners were announced.