Two arrested in connection with armed robbery in Moody

The Moody Police Department announced through its Facebook page that two suspects were arrested following an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Moody on Saturday.
Arrested were Maurice Todd, 21, from Birmingham and De’ja Robinson, 20, from Birmingham.
According to the post, following the robbery, an officer patrolling the area saw the suspects’ vehicle as it was leaving the store, but before the incident was called in.
The officer noticed the vehicle was driving without its lights on and proceeded to make a traffic stop. When he activated his lights and siren to stop the suspects, they attempted to flee from the officer.
At the same time, a call was made regarding the robbery. Moody officers believed the vehicle fleeing to be involved and pursued it.
The suspects led the officers through a pursuit down Interstate-20 from Moody into Irondale. The pursuit came to an end when Irondale police officers were able to successfully deploy spike stripes and deflate the suspects’ tires.
As the vehicle came to a stop, both occupants attempted to flee on foot, but were taken into custody.
According to MPD, recovered at the scene, was a large amount of cash believed to have been taken from the Family Dollar, two handguns, and assorted clothing.
“Moody Police Department would like to extend thanks to the following agencies for their assistance: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Leeds Police Department and Irondale Police Department,” the post read.