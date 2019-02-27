Hello, beautiful people.
Hope all is well. I am sitting at the Georgia line, listening to the Keith Urban song Wasted Time. I rode my bike to Georgia from Anniston on the Chief Ladiga Trail. When I get back to the Trailhead, it will be a total of 66 miles. This place is absolutely amazing, therapeutic, my Happy Place. It attracts around 1,000 bikers a month from all over, and today, I’ve seen about 50. Riding that many miles on a bicycle is challenging, but it’s here that I am finding myself.
I was asked to talk about teenage depression, and this is a subject actually very dear to me.
I struggled with depression most of my teenage years and on into adulthood. When I was 12, one Sunday morning, I took my dad’s truck and drove to Riverside, where I jumped into Logan Martin Lake. The cops had to jump in after me and they took me to the hospital, one that I would eventually work at for 19 years now.
Then I tried to jump out of my mom’s car going down the freeway. I felt hopeless; like I didn’t fit in with the crowd; that nobody cared.
Fast forward to high school, those were some really tough years. I remember one particularly difficult moment. There was this guy who I was crazy about, and I wanted to impress him so bad. The cool thing at that time was to drive and stop at the store, and bring a drink in.
Well, I brought this Yoo-Hoo to school and acted like I drove, but in fact I really had rode the bus. I dropped it in front of everyone including him, and you all know those are glass bottles, and it shattered everywhere. Everyone laughed and this guy who I adored said I was pathetic.
Then a few years back, I couldn’t fit on the Superman ride at Six Flags and everyone was laughing at me. (That’s a whole story for another day.)
I was told everyone talked about how I dress, and that nobody likes me.
Then one day, it clicked. I realized that it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks, and if someone doesn’t like me, it’s their problem, not mine. Life is too short to be depressed or to be unhappy. When you learn to love who you see in the mirror, you no longer are a prisoner to others.
And about that guy who I adored, my first love. I ran into him a few years back. I finally got the chance to ask him why he treated me the way he did. I honestly can’t remember his response. All I remember was he had no teeth and how I really freaking hate Yoo-Hoo’s.
Remember, storms of life will come; that’s a given. It’s up to you to turn your pain into your purpose.
A couple of announcements include the exciting news of the birth of Avalynn Major. She was born Dec. 17, 2018, to Nikki Moss and James Major. Grandparents are Kim Moss and the late Ervin Moss.
The Faith Riders will be hosting a Ride for Lyla on April 20, at 9 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The ride starts at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Leeds. The cost is $30 per bike. Call Ronny (my dad) at 205-229-2136 for any questions.
Blessings to you all.