Trussville Rotary Veterans Day speaker announced

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has announced its special Veterans Day speaker.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Navy Capt. Bobby Markovich, commander, Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet will speak to the club via Zoom.
Markovich graduated from Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Technology degree in aviation. After completion of Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned in August 1995. He earned his wings of gold at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, in May 1997.
Markovich supported Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom on two separate cruises during his first operational tour with the Warhawks of VFA-97.
He graduated from the Fighter Weapons School as a strike fighter tactics instructor in 2002 and served as the standardization officer at STRIKE, Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center, Fallon, Nevada.
During his time at STRIKE, a record number of air wings were trained in preparation for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Markovich also volunteered to spend five months at the Combined Air Operations Center, PSAB, Saudi Arabia, where he worked nights on the operations floor.
Markovich went back to the fleet in 2005 as a training officer with the Vigilantes of VFA-151, where he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In April 2006, he reported to the Stingers of VFA-113, as a department head, where he deployed two additional times to the Western Pacific.
In May 2008, Markovich reported to Comnavairpac, Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, as the F/A-18 readiness officer for the West Coast.
In the fall of 2010, Markovich reported to the Rampagers of VFA-83 as executive and commander officer, where he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In July 2013, he reported to Comusnavcent, Bahrain as the future operations director. In August 2014, he reported to the National Defense University, Eisenhower School, where he earned a Master of Science in national resource strategy.
While assigned to the Joint Staff, J5, he served as a political-military planner in Western Hemisphere, Homeland Division, Defense Support of Civil Authorities; the J5 lead to the Chairman's New Administration Transition Team; and the executive assistant to the Vice Director for Strategic Plans and Policy. He also earned his Executive Master in Business Administration from the Navy Postgraduate School. Markovich assumed duties as Commodore for Strike Fighter Wing U.S. Pacific Fleet based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, on May 7.
During his career, Markovich has accumulated 7,300 flight hours (civilian and military) and 925 arrested landings. His military awards include various meritorious individual and unit awards, including two Meritorious Service Medals, six Strike Flight Air Medals, Joint Commendation Medal, six Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals with Combat V.
If you would like to participate in the Zoom meeting, please contact Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.
The club meets at 7 on Wednesday mornings of each month, usually through Zoom. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.