Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club recognizes Students, Teachers of Month (with photos)

TRUSSVILLE -- The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has named its Don Haisten Students and Teachers of the Month for October from Clay-Chalkville and Hewitt-Trussville high schools.
Senior Gabrielle Kirk is the Student of the Month from Clay-Chalkville. She is a member of the National Honor Society, class president, student athletic trainer, member of the Theatre Club and officer of her high school sorority.
Kirk has been recognized as an Alabama Power Student, MVP of the athletic training team, in the top 2 percent of her class and voted Best All-Around.
During her leisure time, Kirk loves to read, write, listen to music, podcasts and keep up with world news.
Kirk has chosen her history teacher, Michael Campbell, as her Teacher of the Month.
“Mr. Campbell teaches history in a very advanced way, and he holds students accountable for their responsibilities,” Kirk said. “However, although he holds us to a collegiate level, he understands that we are high school students and he is understanding of high school responsibilities.
“Homework isn’t a stranger; however, the amount of the classwork he gives and the way he constructs his classes are very organized. He has a good balance between individual work and class interaction. Another thing about Mr. Campbell is that he is a very understanding person, and he is very reasonable.
“He’s also a comedic person and tries to relate to his students and make us comfortable. I respect Mr. Campbell, and he is literally one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”
Senior Matthew Antkowiak is the Student of the Month from Hewitt-Trussville. He is a member of Alabama Boys State, Student Council Association, National Honor Society and HTHS Leadership team.
Antkowiak is also a member of the Hewitt-Trussville cross country team. In May of 2020, he started Free Lawn Care, a nonprofit designed to provide free lawn care service to elderly and disabled members of the community.
Matthew has chosen Kurt Kristensen as his Teacher of the Month. Mr. Kristensen is a science teacher at Hewitt-Trussville who is known for his passion for teaching and for pushing his students to excel in and outside of the classroom.
The Student/Teacher of the Month program is sponsored by Jim ‘n Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Each honoree received a gift card from Jim ‘n Nick’s Bar-B-Q.
For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.