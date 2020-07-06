Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club inducts new officers, board members (with photos)

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club inducted its officers, board members and committee chairs for the 2020-21 year at its weekly meeting on June 24, according to a press release.
Serving as club president is Ty Williams of Restoration Academy. Greg Carroll of Carroll Pharmacy is the president-elect. Ken Vaughan of Jefferson County Housing Authority is past president, secretary is John Griscom (retired), treasurer is Jeremy Tuggle of Bryant Bank and sergeant-at-arms is Alan Taylor of First Baptist Church Trussville.
Directors for the coming year are Jef Freeman (Wells Fargo), John Patterson (retired), Mary Jean Sanspree (retired), Ken Vaughan (Jefferson County Housing Authority) and Martin Woosley (Woosley Law Firm).
Committee chairs named for the coming year are: Membership – Stuart Frandsen (Alabama BioClean); Community Service – Linda Burns (Keller Williams Realty); International Service – Van Horne (retired); Rotary Foundation – Frank Jett (retired); Student and Youth Services – Jace Buttram (Hinkle Roofing); Programs – Sandra Vernon (Trussville City Schools); and Public Image – Diane Poole (retired).
In addition, the club recognized Danny Cooner (Safety First), who just completed his third and final year as assistant governor for District 6860. Danny is the sixth assistant governor in this club’s history. It is unusual for a club of any size to have six past assistant governors. Previous assistant governors include Mary Jean Sanspree (who has also served as a district governor), Pat McTamney, Martin Woosley, Van Horne, and John Griscom.
Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million people in over 200 countries who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – around the world and in our communities. Local club said their organization of approximately 50 members provides service to others through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The club currently meets by Zoom at 7 a.m. on the first through fourth Wednesday mornings of each month. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurylink.net.