Trussville Rotary Club announces student, teacher of the month

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has named Madison McCain as its Don Haisten Student and Teacher of the Month for October.
McCain is a junior at Hewitt-Trussville High School and is involved in many school activities including track and field, theater, yearbook, junior board, and the Gifted and Talented Education program.
McCain was also the captain of the junior varsity cheer squad and is now on the varsity squad. She is football manager, was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society and received the "Ball of Energy Award" on the cheer squad. She enjoys working out, spending time with friends and family, art projects, tumbling, singing and listening to music.
McCain chose Kishia Locke as her Teacher of the Month, her yearbook teacher.
"(Ms. Locke) is a great teacher and a great listener. When I feel stressed or overwhelmed about school, she's always there to listen and offer encouragement," McCain said.
Each recipient received a gift card compliments of Full Moon Bar-B-Q and the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club.
The Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first through fourth Wednesday mornings of each month. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.