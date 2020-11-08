Trussville Rotarians decorate City Hall for Veterans Day (with photos)

TRUSSVILLE – Since 2005, the Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club has maintained a tradition of decorating City Hall with ribbons for Veterans Day.
For the past few years, the club has partnered with the Trussville Fire Department on this patriotic project. Two years ago, the club changed from yellow ribbons to red, white and blue ribbons.
Rotarian Linda Burns, who came up with the idea, believes it is important to say “thank you” to our veterans. She says she borrowed the idea from a community in Lake Jackson, Texas, after seeing its downtown area adorned with yellow bows for soldier support.
Burns’s son, Justen, is in the Army, so service men and women hold a special place in her heart. Justen will retire in June with 20 years of service.
The club has several veterans among its members, so the observation is especially important to these Rotarians. At its weekly meeting Nov. 11, there will also be an opportunity to hear from some of these veterans, as well as guest speaker Navy Capt. Bobby Markovich, commander, Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, who will join in on the Zoom meeting from California. Markovich is an F-18 fighter pilot.
The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club meets Wednesday mornings at 7, usually through Zoom. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please follow us on Facebook or email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.