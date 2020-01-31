Truck crashes into Xpress Lube building in Pell City

PELL CITY — A truck ran into the Havoline Xpress Lube building on U.S. 231 shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, according to police Chief Paul Irwin.
Irwin said the vehicle was a Ford F-350 pickup, and the driver was having a medical issue.
Employees at the business said the driver ran off the road into the grass area near the shop. The truck came to a stop in the parking lot.
When employees opened the truck door to check on the driver, the vehicle accelerated into the building. According to witnesses, an employee was then able to remove the keys from the truck.
Irwin said the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital due to his medical issue. Irwin said he could not confirm whether the driver was injured in the crash. The chief said no other injuries were reported.