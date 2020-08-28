Tropical air means more rain, hot temperatures for area over weekend

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Daily Home’s coverage area experienced a wet and muggy Friday due to the remnants of Tropical Depression Laura, and the National Weather Service said residents should expect continued, but scattered, rain over the weekend.
Chris Darden, with the NWS in Birmingham, said the steadier rain from Friday would likely not continue into the weekend, but scattered storms and showers are likely.
“We are still looking at some unsettled weather,” Darden said.
He said Talladege, St. Clair and Calhoun counties will continue to deal with the muggy air through Monday, with a 40 to 50 percent chance of scattered showers.
Darden said highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and likely feel closer to 100 degrees due to the high humidity. Lows will likely be in the 70s.
Darden said, due to the chance of afternoon showers and storms, this weekend will not be the best for taking a boat out on Lake Logan Martin.
On a positive note, Darden said the rainy weekend will likely have a positive impact on drought conditions for the next few weeks.
He also said showers are also likely to continue into Monday, as the area continues to deal with tropical air.