Tri-county veteran’s service and community center to break ground Nov. 9

Leeds Mayor David Miller, as well as commissioners from St. Clair, Jefferson and Shelby counties, other community leaders and veterans, will join others for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. for the new Tri-County Veterans Services Center and Community Center in Leeds.
The groundbreaking will be held at 1721 Moton St. in Leeds, the site of the Moton Community Center.
“This is a great opportunity for our community,” said Miller, who is a Navy veteran. “The center will help us deliver more services to our families and veterans across the region.”
The tri-county area of St. Clair, Jefferson and Shelby counties represents approximately 60,000 Alabama veterans. The city of Leeds, 17 miles from downtown Birmingham, is uniquely positioned, with parts of its city within the borders of all three counties. The Tri-County Veterans Services Center will have spaces for counseling and administrative support for veterans, children’s after-school activities and summer programs, senior activities and recreation facilities that can be used by veterans or anyone else in the community. There will also be meeting and event space on the premises.
The 12 acres of land, including the Moton Community Center, is an ideal location for the Tri-County Veterans Services Center. The vision for the center, proposed by the non-profit Priority Soldier, which addresses critical issues affecting veterans and their families, will provide the following services to veterans on-site in Leeds:
— Mental health support for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury;
— Counseling with licensed and trained counselors and psychiatrists;
— Administrative support to veterans and veteran families applying to the Veterans Administration for benefits; and
— Support and guidance to obtain housing for homeless veterans.
Representatives from the Moton Community Center and Priority Soldier Inc. believe that by positioning the Tri-County Veterans Services Center on the same site with the Community Center, veterans will have additional opportunities to participate with their community via mentoring, coaching, job training and more to find ways to reintegrate and become fully functioning, healthy members of their community.
According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, the veteran suicide rate is even higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average. The most recently released data shows nearly 18 percent of those who died by suicide in Alabama are veterans. The Tri-County Veteran Services Center will tackle head-on this challenge, and other challenges that face veterans and their families.